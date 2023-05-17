IIEDC, IOCL organise startup pitch 'Green Resolve' at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar May 17: The Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IIEDC) in association with Indian Oil Corporation Limited Club (IOCL) Club organised a startup pitch “Green Resolve - Amrit Kaal Adhyay” for valley-based students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
The event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Sudhakar Yedla who was Chief Guest, Institute's Registrar; Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari was Guest of Honor and Dr SSV Ramakumar Director, (R&C) IOCL was the main resource person for the event.
The other dignitaries, who attended the event, include Dr Saad Parvez, Head IIEDC, Program Convener Dr. Noor Zaman Khan and Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran are the coordinators of the startup pitch.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Sudhakar Yedla said innovation plays a crucial role in driving progress and improving society in numerous ways. Young entrepreneurs should become job creators rather than job seekers, he said.
"Innovation fuels progress and provides opportunities for a brighter future. By encouraging and supporting innovation, we can create a vibrant atmosphere on the campus that thrives, tackles challenges effectively, and improves the well-being of all," Prof. Yedla said.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said coal and natural gas are expected to last a little longer than oil. If we continue to use these fossil fuels at the current rate without finding additional reserves, it is expected that coal and natural gas will last until 2060, he said.
Prof Bukhari said the consumption of natural gas continues to grow considerably. China alone accounts for over a third of this growth, and building and industry are responsible for 80% of the rise in global demand, he said.
"The relationship between academia and industry is important for driving innovation and economic growth. Such sessions are important for the all-round development of students," he said.
In his key address, Director R&C, IOCL, Dr SSV Ramakumar said Indian Oil Corporation has set a target to become net zero pollution in 2047. He explained the various aspects of the innovation challenge undertaken by IOCL with a funding of around 1.5 crore to startups.