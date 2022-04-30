IIM Jammu proposes an Off-Campus at Ladakh

A delegation led by the Director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, Prof. B.S. Sahay met Lt. Governor of Union Territory, Ladakh, R. K. Mathur and Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh (Hill Council), Tashi Gayalson, Associate Professor and Chairperson, Executive Education Dr. Pankaj. K. Agarwal and Associate Professor, IIM Jammu Dr Prateek Jain were part of the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, Director, IIM Jammu Prof. B.S. Sahay said: “We at IIM Jammu are interested to open an off-campus at Ladakh.IIM Jammu being an Institute of national importance can significantly contribute to providing counselling, training, and handholding support to the Ladakhi youth for setting up MSME units in the primary sector for income generation.”