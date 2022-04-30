IIM Jammu proposes an Off-Campus at Ladakh

Jammu, Apr 29: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu today proposed to open an off-campus at Ladakh.
A delegation led by the Director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, Prof. B.S. Sahay met Lt. Governor of Union Territory, Ladakh, R. K. Mathur and Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh (Hill Council), Tashi Gayalson, Associate Professor and Chairperson, Executive Education Dr. Pankaj. K. Agarwal and Associate Professor, IIM Jammu Dr Prateek Jain were part of the delegation.
Speaking on the occasion, Director, IIM Jammu Prof. B.S. Sahay said: “We at IIM Jammu are interested to open an off-campus at Ladakh.IIM Jammu being an Institute of national importance can significantly contribute to providing counselling, training, and handholding support to the Ladakhi youth for setting up MSME units in the primary sector for income generation.”
Lt. Governor of U.T. of Ladakh R. K. Mathur appreciated the idea and said, “I appreciate IIM Jammu’s interest in having an off-campus at Ladakh and will in turn suggest a wholesome programme tailored to the needs of Ladakh and its youth that will enable new entrepreneurs to turn economic opportunities into real income.”
Meanwhile, Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh Tashi Gyalson welcomed the idea and said: “I express my concern over local students migrating to different cities outside Ladakh and studying in premiere professional institutes amid various challenges. I instead propose to have such institutes in the U.T of Ladakh that would overcome such challenges and help youth to enhance professional and develop entrepreneurship skills.”
He further said that having professional skill training institutes like IIM with programmes suitable to the local environment and economic activities would gradually help in building more opportunities for the youth.
The delegation led by Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director IIM Jammu apprised the Lt. Governor of UnionTerritory of Ladakh on their ongoing courses, newly introduced dual degree (B.Tech and MBA) with IIT Jammu and MBA (Hospital Administration and Healthcare Management) with AIIMS Jammu and IIT Jammu along with the exemplary “Happiness Programme - Anandam” at the Jammu campus.
They also apprised the Chairman/ CEC, LAHDC Leh (Hill Council) of their proposal to start an Off-Campus of IIM Jammu in Ladakh to promote the growth and development of U.T of Ladakh by taking initiatives in the areas of Incubation and Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy, Skill Development, Executive Education, Advisory Services etc.