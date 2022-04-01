IIM Jammu witnesses 31% increase in average package during final placements this year despite pandemic

The placement scenario at IIM Jammu has been on the rise with 119 companies visiting for final placements. The institute continued to create a strong presence in the industry as one of the fastest-growing IIMs.

An official said that a total of 217 students of the fifth batch of MBA (2020-22) appeared for the final placements. Accordingly, the IIM Jammu saw new opportunities coming its way as the student’s secured roles in domains like Product Management, Marketing, Consulting, Finance, and General Management. The highest CTC stood at INR 32 LPA, the top quartile CTC at INR 29.80 LPA, while the average and median CTC stood at INR 13.53 LPA and 11.4 LPA respectively.