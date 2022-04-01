IIM Jammu witnesses 31% increase in average package during final placements this year despite pandemic

Jammu, Apr 1: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu has today claimed that its final placement reports 2020-22 for the fifth batch of the post-graduate programme in management (MBA 2020-22).
The placement scenario at IIM Jammu has been on the rise with 119 companies visiting for final placements. The institute continued to create a strong presence in the industry as one of the fastest-growing IIMs.
An official said that a total of 217 students of the fifth batch of MBA (2020-22) appeared for the final placements. Accordingly, the IIM Jammu saw new opportunities coming its way as the student’s secured roles in domains like Product Management, Marketing, Consulting, Finance, and General Management. The highest CTC stood at INR 32 LPA, the top quartile CTC at INR 29.80 LPA, while the average and median CTC stood at INR 13.53 LPA and 11.4 LPA respectively.
“A total of 222 offers were received in comparison to 104 offers last year,” the official said.
Meanwhile, Director, IIM Jammu Prof. B.S. Sahay said: “Better placements over the last year indicate an optimistic placement scenario despite fears about the new variant of virus omicron surfacing and posing to affect the business economy throughout the globe. From the very beginning, IIM Jammu has set high standards for outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy, and strong corporate as well as international linkages.”
“Despite the considerable increase in the batch size from the previous year, we are proud to announce this year's placement season to be a resounding success. Even with the difficulties posed by the pandemic, IIM Jammu was able to adapt to the new normal and was able to conduct the entire process smoothly online,” he added.
Chairperson, Placements Prof. Jabir Ali said: “A jump was witnessed in the average and median package offered this year. The success of the placement season is driven by the trust of the recruiters in IIM Jammu”.
Pertinently, IIM Jammu became one of the preferred campuses for recruiters. The recruiters from several sectors like IT and Analytics, Automotive, FinTech, BFSI, Edtech, Logistics and E-Commerce, Consulting, Energy, etc successfully conducted the campus placements on the virtual mode. The campus saw prominent recruiters ranging from Amazon, Aditya Birla Fashion, Accenture, Brillio, BenQ, Byju’s, Cognizant, Capgemini, Deloitte, HDFC Bank, Hyundai, Infosys, ICICI Bank, KPMG, Optum, Paytm, PwC, Trendence Analytics, TresVista, Vedanta, and Xiaomi along with several others.