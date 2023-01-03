IKC, RTI Movement organise free medical camp

While addressing the volunteers of IKC and senior citizens of the area on the side-lines of the programme Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat appreciated the public spirited work done by Islamic Khidmat Centre. He said that IKC was not only involved in imparting religious and moral education to the children of the area, but it was doing a lot of social work as well for all sections of society, especially reaching out to poor and needy plus providing relief material to victims during disasters.