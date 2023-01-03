IKC, RTI Movement organise free medical camp

Budgam Jan 3: Islamic Khidmat Centre (IKC) in association with Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement on Monday organised a free medical camp at KathairGundChadoora. Large number of patients suffering from various ailments especially the diseases that are prevalent during winters were examined by noted physician Dr Mohammad Tahir. The patients were also given free medicine by the IKC.
While addressing the volunteers of IKC and senior citizens of the area on the side-lines of the programme Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat appreciated the public spirited work done by Islamic Khidmat Centre. He said that IKC was not only involved in imparting religious and moral education to the children of the area, but it was doing a lot of social work as well for all sections of society, especially reaching out to poor and needy plus providing relief material to victims during disasters.
Dr Rouf Malik Director Koshish (NGO)urged the volunteers of IKC to work with dedication and maintain proper ethics, discipline and transparency in the organisation. Chairman IKC Azad Ahmad Parray, RTI activist Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and Mohammad Ayoub Nizam Sarpanch KathairGund also spoke on the occasion.