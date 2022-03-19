'Illegal appointments, regularisation in PHE Baramulla' | ACB produces chargesheet against 19 public servants, 8 beneficiaries

“After thorough investigation, ACB Produces Charge Sheet in the case before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla for judicial determination against accused public servant namely. 1). Gh. Mohiudin Rather, the then Executive Engineer PHE Division Baramulla (now Retired) S/o Ab. Rahim Rather R/o Ajas Bandipora A/P House No. 301 Sector 1st Sir Syed Abad Bemina Srinagar, 2). Mohammad Amin Shah, the then Executive Engineer PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Lutufullah Shah R/o Anantnag A/P Bulbul Bagh Barzulla Srinagar, 3). Gh. Mohammad Dar, the then Executive Engineer PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Habibullah Dar R/o Amargarh Sopore A/P House No. D-1 Cooperative colony Peerbagh Srinagar, 4). Late Gh Nabi Sheikh, the then Executive Engineer PHE Division Baramulla (now retired and Expired on 07.07.2021) S/O Gh. Mohammad Sheikh R/o Tral A/P House No. 06 Friends enclave Parraypora Bagat Srinagar 5). Nazir Ahmad Zonga, the then Executive Engineer PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Ghulam Mohd. Zonga R/o Mohalla Jamia Masjid Baramulla, 6). Nisar Ahmad Pandith the then Assistant Executive Engineer PHE Baramulla (now retired) S/o Gh. Mohi-ud-din R/o Barzullah Baghat Srinagar, 7). Sartaj Singh, the then AEE PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Sital Singh R/o House No. 288 Nursing Gurh Balgarden Srinagar, 8). Gurcharan Singh, the then AEE PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Deva Singh R/o Deedar Pora Handwara and Singhbagh Baramulla A/P House No. 08 Lane No. 14 Greater Kailash Jammu, 9). Mohammad Shafi Bulaki, the then AAO PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Gh Rasool Bulaki R/o Baghi Sana Badambagh Sopore Baramulla, 10). Mohammad Sadiq Mir, the then AAO PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Mohammad Nawab Mir R/o Teethmulla Boniyar, 11). Gh. Rasool Najar, the then Assistant Accounts Officer PHE Baramulla (now retired) S/o Gh. Ahmad Najar R/o Gundpora Tehsil Bandipora, 12). Hafizullah Mir, the then Jr. Asstt. (Khalasi) PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Ab. Aziz Mir R/o Ganjipora Pattan, 13). Rajinder Singh, the then Fitter PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Late S. Kapoor Singh R/o Gattibala Khojabagh Baramulla, 14). Khazir Mohammad War, the then I/C Establishment PHE Division Baramulla (A/P Jr. Assistant PHE Baramulla) S/o Ab Aziz War R/o Venkara Baramulla, 15). Nazir Ahmad Ganaie, the then Jr. Asstt. I/C Establishment PHE Division Baramulla (A/P Sr. Assistant PHE Division Sopore) S/o Ghulam Rasool Ganie R/o Nadihal Baramulla, 16). Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, the then Bill Clerk PHE Sub Division Uri (A/P PHE Division Sopore) S/o Mohammad Shaban Mir R/o Fateh Garh Baramulla 17). Mohammad Rafiq Ganaie, the then Bill Clerk PHE Sub Division Baramulla (A/P PHE Division Baramulla) S/o Ab. Karim Ganaie R/o Buran Pattan, 18). Mohammad Amin Khan, the then AAO PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/O Ab. Salam R/o Qamarwari Srinagar, 19). Nazir Ahmad Hakeem, the then I/C Establishment PHE Division Baramulla (now retired) S/o Gh. Mohammad Hakeem R/o Khoja Bagh Baramulla, 20). Mohammad Yousuf Rather S/O Gh Mohiudin Rather R/O Buran Pattan (Accused Beneficiary), 21). Gh. Mohammad Mir S/O Ab. Ahad Mir R/O Buran Pattan (Accused Beneficiary), 22). Gh. Mohammad Hajam S/O Ab. Rahim Hajam R/O Sheepora Pattan (Accused Beneficiary), 23). Farooq Ahmad Shah S/O Ab. Salam Shah R/O Sheikhpora Baramulla (Accused Beneficiary), 24). Zahoor Ahmad Itoo S/O Ali Mohd Itoo R/O Yadipora Pattan (Accused Beneficiary), 25). Ab. Hameed Sofi S/O Mohd Subhan Sofi R/O Khaipora Pattan (Accused Beneficiary), 26). Ab. Ahad Ganaie S/O Ab. Rahman R/O Ashkoora Baramulla (Accused Beneficiary) and 27). Gh. Hassan Shah S/O Saifudin Shah R/O Kitchama Baramulla (Accused Beneficiary) for commission of offences U/S 5(1) (d) 5(2) of the prevention of corruption Act, Samvat 2006 r/w section 120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471 RPC for judicial determination,” added the ACB statement. The next date in the case has been fixed for hearing by Hon’ble court on 10.05.2022.