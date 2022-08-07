Illegal arrest of Sher-e-Kashmir in 1953 left deep scar on Kashmiris’ psyche: NC

In a statement, he said there is much as lesson and precedence afforded by the 1953 turn of events , which New Delhi has failed to learn from to devise a better course in J&K.

“It is high time for New Delhi to accept it, nothing can cover the sordid mess wreaked on Kashmiris with an attractive veil. Let alone healing the scars of 1953 and making amends to the centrist policies, center made the current generation relive the tragedy and pain of 1953 on 5 August 2019 by its unilateral moves and subsequent arrest of all the democratic forces in Kashmir,” he said.