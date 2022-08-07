Illegal arrest of Sher-e-Kashmir in 1953 left deep scar on Kashmiris’ psyche: NC

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that unconstitutional and illegal dismissal and subsequent arrest of Sher-e-Kashmir on August 9, 1953 has left a deep scar on the psyche of Kashmiris, which New Delhi had failed to heal and reckon with to make amends.
In a statement, he said there is much as lesson and precedence afforded by the 1953 turn of events , which New Delhi has failed to learn from to devise a better course in J&K.
“It is high time for New Delhi to accept it, nothing can cover the sordid mess wreaked on Kashmiris with an attractive veil. Let alone healing the scars of 1953 and making amends to the centrist policies, center made the current generation relive the tragedy and pain of 1953 on 5 August 2019 by its unilateral moves and subsequent arrest of all the democratic forces in Kashmir,” he said.
He said the effects of tectonic emotional breach by New Delhi on August 9 and disastrous fault lines between Srinagar and New Delhi continue to this day.