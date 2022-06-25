Illegal beer manufacturing unit sealed in Khunmoh: Police

Srinagar, June 25: An illegal beer manufacturing unit in Khunmoh was sealed by Police along with civil authorities on Saturday.
A Police spokesman in a statement issued here said, “Acting on specific information received from reliable sources that a factory registered in the name of M/S Zainab Textiles situated at Phase-2 Khunmoh is involved in the illegal and unlawful activity of manufacturing and processing of beer.”
He said that, accordingly, Police along with officials from the Excise Department, Revenue Department, and Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) raided the suspected spot.
The Police spokesman said that during the search, a large number of beer bottles were recovered and seized on the spot.
“The machine used in the manufacturing process has also been seized,” he said.
The Police spokesman said that a case vide FIR No 64/2022 has been registered at Police Station Pantha Chowk.