Illegal deprivation of land | J&K govt ordered to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation

The Division Bench also issued a writ in the nature of mandamus commanding the respondents (J&K government) to “distribute the estimated cost of acquisition of the land (in question) which has been worked out to be Rs 15 lakhs within a period of one month from the date of decision and to conclude the acquisition proceedings by issuing a declaration under Section 6 of the Act and pronouncing the final award within a period of three months from the date of decision and to pay the compensation as per the award to the petitioners forthwith subject to any reference or appeal that may be preferred against the award.”

“A further writ in the nature of mandamus is issued to the respondents to pay a token compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the petitioners for illegally depriving them of their land without any authority of law and thus violating their human rights. This amount shall be paid to the petitioners within a period of two weeks from the date a certificate copy of this order is placed before the Secretary, Rural Development Department, Government of J&K,” the Bench held.