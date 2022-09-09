ILLEGAL EXTRACTION AND TRANSPORTATION OF MINERALS | 10 persons arrested, 10 vehicles seized in Ganderbal: Police

The statement said that the 10 accused drivers involved in the commission of crime were arrested.

It said that they have been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Dar of Nunner, Fayaz Ahmad Dar of Arch, Abid Ahmad Mir of Beehama, Javid Ahmad Dar of Waheedpora, Rayees Ahmad Bhat of Khurhama, Farooq Ahmad Chopan of Kachnambal Kangan, Waheed Ahmad Dar of Watalbagh Lar, Suheel Ahmad Malik of Benhama Lar, Irfan Ahmed Chopan and Sabzar Nabi Bhat, both residents of Prang Kangan.

The statement said that cases under relevant sections of the law were registered at Police Station Ganderbal, Police Station Kheer Bawani, Police Station Kangan, and Police Station Lar.