ILLEGAL EXTRACTION AND TRANSPORTATION OF MINERALS | 10 persons arrested, 10 vehicles seized in Ganderbal: Police

Srinagar, Sep 9: Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police in Ganderbal arrested 10 persons and seized 10 vehicles involved in the commission of the crime.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that special teams of Police were constituted after receiving information of illegal extraction and transportation of minerals in the district.
It said that these special Police teams seized 10 vehicles including six tippers (JK04D 0153, JK01F 5898, JK04B 7284, JK03A 2995, JK16 2502, and JK01M 9478) and four tractors loaded with illegally extracted minerals from Nallah Sindh Ganderbal.
The statement said that the 10 accused drivers involved in the commission of crime were arrested.
It said that they have been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Dar of Nunner, Fayaz Ahmad Dar of Arch, Abid Ahmad Mir of Beehama, Javid Ahmad Dar of Waheedpora, Rayees Ahmad Bhat of Khurhama, Farooq Ahmad Chopan of Kachnambal Kangan, Waheed Ahmad Dar of Watalbagh Lar, Suheel Ahmad Malik of Benhama Lar, Irfan Ahmed Chopan and Sabzar Nabi Bhat, both residents of Prang Kangan.
The statement said that cases under relevant sections of the law were registered at Police Station Ganderbal, Police Station Kheer Bawani, Police Station Kangan, and Police Station Lar.