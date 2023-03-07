Illegal extraction and transportation of minerals | Police arrest 8 persons, seize 8 vehicles

Srinagar, Mar 7 : Acting tough against the individuals involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested eight persons and seized eight vehicles in Budgam and Baramulla, a press release said.

In Budgam, a police party of Police Station Budgam at a checkpoint established at Karipora Crossing intercepted 04 vehicles carrying illegally extracted minerals. Consequently, all the vehicles have been seized and drivers have been arrested. They have been identified as Mohammad Yasin Ganie, Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie, Parvaiz Ahmad Ganie, all residents of Kakan Maran Budgam and Mohd Rafiq Dar resident of Bapora Budgam.

In Baramulla, a police party of PP Mirgund under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohammad Nawaz-JKPS seized two vehicles (a Tractor and a Tipper) and arrested two persons at Khanpeth Mirgund Pattan for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. They have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Guroo son of Gh Mohammad Guroo resident of Maloora Srinagar and Mohammad Qasim Dar son of Gh Mohammad Dar resident of Chenabal Mirgund.

Similarly, at Delina Ghat Baramulla, a police party led by In-charge PP Delina under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla seized two vehicles (a Tractor and a Tipper) and arrested two persons for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. They have been identified as Shahzad Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohd Dar resident of Jalsheeri Baramulla & Javid Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Khaliq Lone resident of Delina Ghat.