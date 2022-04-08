Illegal extraction of minerals | Police arrest 2 persons, seize 2 vehicles in Budgam

Budgam, Apr 8: Police in Budgam have arrested 2 persons and seized 2 vehicles while acting tough against those involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

Acting on specific information regarding illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Sehipora Magam, a police party of Police Station Magam established a checking point in the area. During checking, the police intercepted two vehicles (Tippers) bearing registration numbers JKO3B-0560 & JK01T-4280 loaded with illegally extracted minerals and arrested two persons. They have been identified as Nadeem Ahmad Mir son of Ali Mohd Mir resident of Sehipora and Aijaz Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Aziz Dar resident of Chewa.