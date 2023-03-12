Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals

Srinagar, Mar 12: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized a vehicle and arrested a driver in Baramulla.
According to a press note, a police party of Police Station (PS) Kunzer during patrolling at Ferozpora Nallah Kunzer seized a vehicle (Tipper) and arrested its driver identified as Asif Ahmad Ganie son of Ab Aziz Ganie resident of Gonipora who was involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from Ferozpora Nallah Kunzer.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Kunzer and investigation has been initiated.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” the press note added.