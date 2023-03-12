Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals

According to a press note, a police party of Police Station (PS) Kunzer during patrolling at Ferozpora Nallah Kunzer seized a vehicle (Tipper) and arrested its driver identified as Asif Ahmad Ganie son of Ab Aziz Ganie resident of Gonipora who was involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from Ferozpora Nallah Kunzer.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Kunzer and investigation has been initiated.