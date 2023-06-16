Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals

Srinagar, June 16: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested three persons and seized three vehicles in Baramulla, a police press release said.
A police party seized three vehicles ( one excavator, two tractors) and arrested three persons for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at DargamNallahPattan. They have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Sheikh son of Shabir Ahmad Sheikh resident of KanganGanderbal, Javid Ahmad Waza son of GhulamQadirWaza resident of FrestiharKreeri and Owais Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad RafiqBhat resident of Pakipora.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pattan and further investigation has been initiated.