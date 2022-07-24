Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | 2 persons arrested , 2 vehicles seized in Handwara

Srinagar, July 24: Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police in Handwara have arrested two persons and seized two vehicles,used in transportation.
A police spokesman said officials from Police Station Kralgund arrested two persons and seized two vehicles (tractors) for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from government land at Ananwan and Sheikhnar areas. They have been shifted to police station.
Accordingly, cases vide FIR No.’s 55/2022 and 56/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Kralgund and investigation set in motion.
Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units, the police spokesman said.