Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | 2 persons arrested , 2 vehicles seized in Handwara

A police spokesman said officials from Police Station Kralgund arrested two persons and seized two vehicles (tractors) for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from government land at Ananwan and Sheikhnar areas. They have been shifted to police station.

Accordingly, cases vide FIR No.’s 55/2022 and 56/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Kralgund and investigation set in motion.