Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | 234 persons arrested in Baramulla this year: Police

Srinagar, July 29: Police in Baramulla have undertaken a resolute campaign against illegal extraction and transportation of minerals in the district during the current year, a press release said.
The operation has yielded remarkable results, with 234 individuals apprehended and 96 cases registered against those involved in these illicit activities.
“During the course of the operation, a total of 218 vehicles, which were being used in the illegal transport of minerals, have been seized from various areas of the district. The confiscated vehicles comprise 110 Tippers, 103 Tractors, and five Excavators,”the press release said.
It added that moreover, in addition to the arrests and vehicle seizures, Baramulla Police along with the Mineral Department realised a fine of Rs 24.83 lakhs for illegal extraction/ transportation of minerals in the district. The imposition of these fines serves as a deterrent to others who may consider engaging in similar illegal activities.
Baramulla police also arrested an extortionist who was involved in extorting money from illegal miners under the pretext of paying protection money to government regulatory authorities. The swift arrest of the extortionist showcases the unwavering commitment of the Police to uphold the law and protect the rights of all citizens, the press release said. Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding illegal mineral.