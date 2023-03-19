Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | 40 vehicles  seized, 21 drivers arrested

Srinagar, Mar 19: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 40 vehicles and arrested 21 drivers in Ganderbal and Kulgam.
According to a press note, police in a series of actions against illegal extraction and transportation of minerals have seized 31 vehicles including 19 tippers and 12 tractors loaded with illegally extracted bajri, sand and boulders from Nallah Sindh. Besides, arrested 12 persons for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.
Similarly in Kulgam, a police party of Police Station Qaimoh seized nine vehicles loaded with illegal sand and Bolder at Khudwani Bypass and arrested nine drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.