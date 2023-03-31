Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | Police arrest 13 persons, seizes vehicles

Srinagar, Mar 31: Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested 13 persons and seized 13 vehicles involved in the commission of crime, a press note said.
In Awantipora, acting on specific information regarding illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Raswat and Mandakpal, a police party conducted the raids on specific locations and seized 11 vehicles (tippers) loaded with illegally extracted stones and arrested 11 persons on the spot.
Meanwhile in Baramulla, a police party seized two tractors and arrested two drivers at Dargam Nallah Palhallan who were involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.