Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | Police arrest 2 persons, seize 2 vehicles in Budgam

Srinagar: Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police in Budgam have arrested two persons and seized two vehicles involved in the commission of crime.

According to a press note, a police party of Police Station Budgam at checkpoints established at Narkara and Sebdan Crossing intercepted two tippers loaded with illegally extracted soil.

The vehicles bearing registration numbers JK04A-9363 and JK04A-9230 have been seized and their drivers identified as Amir Suhail Rather son of Ghulam Hussain Rather resident of Badina and Sajad Ahmad Dar son of Ali Mohd Dar resident of Tikipora were arrested. They have been shifted to police station.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Budgam and investigation has been initiated.

“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” the press note added.