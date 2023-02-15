Illegal extraction,  transportation of minerals | Police arrest 4 persons, seize 4 vehicles

“In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg during naka checking at Chichiloora Kunzer seized two vehicles (Tippers) for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Chichiloora Kunzer. The two accused drivers identified as Adil Ahmad Shah son of Ali Mohammad resident of Takia Gonipora and Abdul Hamid Mir son of Mohd Shaban Mir resident of Mangloora were also arrested,”the press note said.