Illegal extraction,  transportation of minerals | Police arrest 4 persons, seize 4 vehicles

Srinagar, Feb 15: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized four vehicles and arrested four persons in Baramulla and Budgam, a police press release said.
“In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg during naka checking at Chichiloora Kunzer seized two vehicles (Tippers) for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Chichiloora Kunzer. The two accused drivers identified as Adil Ahmad Shah son of Ali Mohammad resident of Takia Gonipora and Abdul Hamid Mir son of Mohd Shaban Mir resident of Mangloora were also arrested,”the press note said.