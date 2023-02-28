Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | Police arrest 7 persons, seize 7 vehicles

Srinagar, Feb 28: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested seven persons and seized seven vehicles in Budgam and Baramulla.
A police press note said that in Budgam, Police Station Chadoora received an information that some unknown persons are illegally extraction soil from Government land at Hayatpora Chadoora. Accordingly, a police party of Police Station Chadoora seized three clay laden tippers and arrested three persons on spot. The arrested persons have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Rawalpora, Danish Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Muhammad Bhat resident of Gowherpora & Mehraj-Ud-Din Wani son of Mohammad Yousuf Wani resident of Zolwa.
In Baramulla, a police party led by SHO PS Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Shri Javid Ahmad-JKPS during naka checking at Tarhama Kunzer arrested three persons and seized three vehicles involved in illegal extraction and transportation of mineral from Ferozpora Nallah Kunzer Baramulla. They have been identified as Abdul Khaliq Rah son of Ab Rahman resident of Nundreshi Colony Bemina, Dawood Ahmad Malla son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Aboora and Zubair Ahmad Wani son of Hafizullah Wani resident of Katchmatpora.
Meanwhile, in another action, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Shri Khalid Ashraf-JKPS assisted by Incharge PP Wagoora, during routine patrolling at Ningli Nallah Wagoora arrested 01 person and seized a vehicle involved in illegal extraction and transportation of mineral from Ningli Nallah Wagoora. He has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat son of Late Abdul Ahad resident of Wagoora Kreeri.