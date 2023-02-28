Illegal extraction, transportation of minerals | Police arrest 7 persons, seize 7 vehicles

A police press note said that in Budgam, Police Station Chadoora received an information that some unknown persons are illegally extraction soil from Government land at Hayatpora Chadoora. Accordingly, a police party of Police Station Chadoora seized three clay laden tippers and arrested three persons on spot. The arrested persons have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Rawalpora, Danish Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Muhammad Bhat resident of Gowherpora & Mehraj-Ud-Din Wani son of Mohammad Yousuf Wani resident of Zolwa.