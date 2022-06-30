ILLEGAL MINING | 6 tippers seized in Handwara: Police

“People should inform them about those involved in illegal mining of minerals so that a check is maintained,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official of the Geology and Mining Department said that legal action under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act has been initiated against the seized tippers bearing registration numbers JK01F 5298, JK02U 7092, JK02AF 8517, JK03 7788, JK05B 0114, and JK09 2748.

“People must not destroy the ecology of their areas by engaging in illicit mining of minerals,” he said.