Illegal mining , excavation of minerals | Police arrest 2 persons in Baramulla

They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been initiated. “Police requests the people not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any Nallah as it is a violation of Government rules.

Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” police spokesperson said in a statement.