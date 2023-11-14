Srinagar, Nov 14: Police in collaboration with DMO and Irrigation and Flood Control Department struck on sand mafia at Chakloo, Baramulla, a press release said.

Police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla assisted by SHO Baramulla alongwith the officers of District Mineral and Irrigation and Flood Control have raided several houses in village Chakloo where illegally extracted sand has been dumped by the sand mafias. The raids will continue in the Chakloo village so that accused will be booked under law.

Accordingly, FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigations taken up.

It is pertinent to mention here that Baramulla police in its ongoing drive against illegal mining in the district, has registered 181 cases against illegal mining of minerals and soil in the district and has arrested 473 persons for being involved in extraction/ transportation of minerals during the current year. Moreover, 472 vehicles used in illegal transport of minerals have also been seized from different areas of the district.