Illegal parking of vehicles in Kupwara restricted

An official communiqué by Chief Executive officer Muncipal Council Kupwara in this regard reads,” "During inspection of Kupwara market it has been observed that the vending vehicles and load carriers are illegally being parked at bye-pass and hospital road, causing traffic jamming, decongestion and inconvenience among general public".

"It has been further observed that few shopkeepers have encroached footpaths and are operating their business illegally from paths made for pedestrian. Therefore, it is hereby ordered that there shall be complete restriction on illegally parked vending and other goods carrier vehicles on byepass and hospital road. In case of violation fine of Rs 500 for first violation, fine of Rs 900 for second, recommendation for seizure of vehicle through ARTO Kupwara for third violation, and in case of footpath encroachment fine of Rs 900 as per Municipal Act 2000 and for repeated violation seizer of shop under Municipal Act 2000," reads the order further.