Illegal tenure extension case | Srinagar Court impleads JKSC as defendant party

After hearing the parties over the application, seeking impleadment of JKSC as defendant party through its Secretary Bakshi Stadium Srinagar in the suit, the Court of Fourth Additional District Judge Naushad Ahmed Khan Srinagar observed that subject matter of controversy in the suit relates to unilateral illegal extension of the tenure of the office bearers.

Court said that through the medium of application Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Football Association Bakshi Stadium Srinagar is sought to be impleaded as party defendant in the main suit with a view to enable this Court to pass affective and meaningful orders.

Court added that plaintiffs seek issuance of appropriate orders for conduct of free and fair elections with a view to enable the newly elected office bearers to manage and run the affairs of the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association in conformity with the constitutional norms governing the management of JAKFA read with the constitution scheme provided under all India Football Association.

“The subject matter of controversy in the suit pending before this Court relates to unilateral illegal extension of the tenure of the current dispensation (office bearers) JAKFA in violation for the constitutional scheme and under the garb of self made illegal extension,” court observed.

“I have perused the contents of the suit and the documents annexed herewith also perused the instant application and heard the advocate appearing for the applicants,” court said.

While referring to provisions of law, the court said object of provision is to bring before the Court all persons at the same time who are involved in the dispute relating to the subject matter so that the dispute may all be determined at the same time without delay, inconvenience and expenses on a separate actions and trials.

Court observed that it is well settled principle of law that basically, it is for the plaintiff in a suit to identify the parties against whom he has any grievance and to implead them as a defendants in the suit filed for necessary relief.

“Therefore, in view of the settled law application is allowed and Jammu & Kashmir Sports Counsel through its Secretary Bakshi Stadium Srinagar is impleaded as a party defendant in the suit with a view to enable this Court to proceed in the case effectively,” court said.