Kashmir
Illegal timber laden vehicle seized in Handwara
Kupwara: A vehicle loaded with illicit timber was seized while its driver was arrested on Sunday night by a police party in Zachaldar area of north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District.
A police official said that during routine checking at main market Zachaldara a vehicle (Eeco) JK05C 4553 was stopped for checking by a police naka party.
“During checking the vehicle was found laden with illicit timber following which it was seized, however the driver of the vehicle tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended,” he added. He has been identified as Sonaullah Wani son of Ghulam Rasool Wani resident of Budkoot Handwara.
Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections and further investigations was set into motion.