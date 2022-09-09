Kashmir

Illicit timber seized in Budgam, accused arrested: Police

Illicit timber seized in Budgam, accused arrested: Police
Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Police
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Sep 9: Police seized a huge quantity of illicit timber in Budgam and arrested an accused person involved in the commission of the crime on Friday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police Station Khag received information that Abdul Hamid Shera of Gujarpathri Drang had kept a huge quantity of illicit timber in an orchard on Drung-Gujarpathri Road.

The statement said that Police raided the specific spot and seized a huge quantity of illicit timber and arrested the accused person involved in the commission of the crime.

It said that FIR No 50/2022 under the relevant sections of the law had been registered at Police Station Khag.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com