Illicit timber seized in Budgam, accused arrested: Police

Srinagar, Sep 9: Police seized a huge quantity of illicit timber in Budgam and arrested an accused person involved in the commission of the crime on Friday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police Station Khag received information that Abdul Hamid Shera of Gujarpathri Drang had kept a huge quantity of illicit timber in an orchard on Drung-Gujarpathri Road.
The statement said that Police raided the specific spot and seized a huge quantity of illicit timber and arrested the accused person involved in the commission of the crime.
It said that FIR No 50/2022 under the relevant sections of the law had been registered at Police Station Khag.