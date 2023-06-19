Iltija Mufti moves J&K High Court over conditional passport

Srinagar June 19: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has issued notice on a plea by Iltija Javed, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, challenging the issue of a conditional passport that restricts the scope of her travel abroad, Barandbench reported.

As per the condition prescribed by the passport authorities, she can only travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and only for the purpose of her higher studies.

Iltija moved the Court challenging the same and also registered objection to the validity period of the passport which was for 2 years (till April 2025), whereas passports generally have a 10-year validity period.

Justice Sanjay Dhar on Friday issued notice to the respondent-authorities and directed them to file their response within two weeks.

Deputy Solicitor General of India, TM Shamsi appeared and accepted the notice on behalf of the respondents.

In her petition, Iltija challenged an endorsement added in the order issuing her passport, which stated that the passport is valid only for travel to the UAE.