IMA guest house inaugurated in Srinagar

National president IMA Dr. JA Jayalal along with national Secretary General IMA Dr. JayeshLele in presence of Dr. Samia Rashid principal and dean Government Medical College Srinagar inaugurated the three storey guest house building.

“The building would provide accommodation to IMA members and medical fraternity who would visit Srinagar for academic and other activities, said president IMA J&K branch, Dr. GM Malik.