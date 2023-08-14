Imam-bargah, two houses damaged in midnight blaze in Budgam

Budgam, Aug 14: At least two residential houses and an Imam-bargah were damaged in a fire incident that broke out at Woolina Ichgam area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Quoting locals, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the fire broke out from Imam bargah and quickly spread to the other two nearby houses, resulting in damage to all three structures.

He said that the the houses were damaged in the incident, adding that the fire has been put under control.