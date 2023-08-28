Imam Dargah Hazratbal Maulana Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi passes away

Maulana Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi led prayers at Dargah Hazratbal for over two decades. Maulana Syeed Ahmad Farooqi passed away late afternoon after a brief illness at his home in Hazratbal, reported news agency KNO.

His Nimaz-e-Jinaza will be held at 9 PM after Isha prayers in the lawns of Dargah Hazratbal, the family said, as per the report.