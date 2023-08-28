Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi
Imam Dargah Hazratbal Maulana Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi passes away

His Nimaz-e-Jinaza will be held at 9 PM after Isha prayers in the lawns of Dargah Hazratbal, the family said, as per the report.

Srinagar, Aug 28: The Imam of Dargah Hazratbal, Maulana Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi passed away on Monday after a brief illness.

Maulana Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi led prayers at Dargah Hazratbal for over two decades. Maulana Syeed Ahmad Farooqi passed away late afternoon after a brief illness at his home in Hazratbal, reported news agency KNO.

