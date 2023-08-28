Kashmir
Imam Dargah Hazratbal Maulana Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi passes away
His Nimaz-e-Jinaza will be held at 9 PM after Isha prayers in the lawns of Dargah Hazratbal, the family said, as per the report.
Srinagar, Aug 28: The Imam of Dargah Hazratbal, Maulana Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi passed away on Monday after a brief illness.
Maulana Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi led prayers at Dargah Hazratbal for over two decades. Maulana Syeed Ahmad Farooqi passed away late afternoon after a brief illness at his home in Hazratbal, reported news agency KNO.
