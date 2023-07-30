Imam Hussain (AS) taught how to stand against injustice: Farooq Andrabi

According to a press release, thee procession was taken to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions, who gave their lives in the battle of Karbala. The participants of the procession included a large number of people who paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Karbala.

On this occasion, Andrabi said that the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions taught us that truth is always victorious.