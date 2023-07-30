Imam Hussain (AS) taught how to stand against injustice: Farooq Andrabi

Srinagar, July 30: Apni Party’s senior leader and Media Advisor Syed Farooq Andrabi on Sunday attended the Muharram procession held at Sutsoo Kalan, Khanda in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
According to a press release, thee procession was taken to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions, who gave their lives in the battle of Karbala. The participants of the procession included a large number of people who paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Karbala.
On this occasion, Andrabi said that the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions taught us that truth is always victorious.
He said,”Imam Aali Mukam Hazrat Hussain (AS) has taught us how to stand against injustice and oppression even in difficult times. His sacrifices are a beacon of light for the oppressed. The occurrences of Karbala will continue to inspire mankind to stand against injustice and oppression.'"