Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust Kargil organises rally

The women procession of Zainabia which was taken out from Zainabia Complex HyderiMohalla and joined the gathering at Hussaini Park. Separate sitting area were arranged for the women here. The programme started by recitation of Quran by QariShiekh Ibrahim Karimi.Hojjatul Islam Shiekh Bashir Shakir, vice Chairman IKMT conducted the stage. Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai senior Guardian Council member of IKMT in his address narrated the history of how an apartheid, illegal state of Israel came into existence and its continued atrocities on Palestinian people. He delivered a message on the Qudus Day and expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine. He also expressed that Al Qudus, the Holy First Qibla of Muslims is the common heritage of all world Muslims which the Zionist State of Israel has kept under its occupation since more than seventy years. He also condemned recent attack on Al-Aqsa Masjid by Zionist forces.

Karbalai also spoke on local issues and condemned District and Sub-Divisional administration for revoking permission of A-lquds Day Procession in Drass at the eleventh hour. At the end Sheikh Bashir prayed for the Freedom of AlQuds and remembered Martyr in this struggle. He also thanked the participants, the organisors, District Administration, District Police,PHEDivision,Munispality, Information Department and media men for making the event successful. The Baseej- e- Imam Wing of Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust Kargil set the effigies on fire amidst chanting collective slogans in favour of Alquds before the gathering dispersed.