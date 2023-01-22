IMD forecasts enhanced rains, snowfall over northwest India including J&K from Jan 24-26

Srinagar, Jan 22: Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) on Sunday issued a forecast of enhanced rain and snowfall activity with possibility of heavy falls over Western Himalayan Region including Jammu and Kashmir and rainfall activity over plains of Northwest India during 24th to 26th January.
It said that the Western Disturbance is very likely to move slowly eastwards and with high moisture feeding from Arabian Sea into western Himalayan Region at lower & middle tropospheric levels during 24th to 26th January.
"Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 22nd & 23rd; its intensity & distribution is very likely toincrease thereafter with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall during 24th to 26th January, 2023. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-
Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th and over Uttarakhand on25th & 26th January, " the IMD forecast said.
Light isolated rainfall is also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on 23rd and increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity during 24th-26th January.
"Isolated hailstorm also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 24th; Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th; West Uttar Pradesh on 25th; Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh during 24th-26th January," it said. A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from 27th Janua