IMD forecasts enhanced rains, snowfall over northwest India including J&K from Jan 24-26

"Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 22nd & 23rd; its intensity & distribution is very likely toincrease thereafter with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall during 24th to 26th January, 2023. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-

Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th and over Uttarakhand on25th & 26th January, " the IMD forecast said.

Light isolated rainfall is also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on 23rd and increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity during 24th-26th January.

"Isolated hailstorm also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 24th; Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th; West Uttar Pradesh on 25th; Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh during 24th-26th January," it said. A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from 27th Janua