IMD issues 3 day orange alert

IMD's senior scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI, "Due to Western disturbances a three-day orange alert for rainfall has been issued for almost the entirety of North India. Rainfall in Delhi too will continue for the next three days". He said that thunderstorm activity usually happens in March-April, but has got extended this year.

"We have issued a heavy alert for Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana region. Similarly, on the eastern side too, heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Jharkhand to the south Karnataka interior region," he said.