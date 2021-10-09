IMHANS Kashmir organizes prog to commemorate World Mental Health Week

According to a press note, chief guest of the event was Incharge Principal government medical college (GMC) Srinagar Prof Masood Tanveer while guest of honour was ADC Abid Shah. In his address Principal GMC said all doctors must be trained in mental health at PG and MBBS level as they are primary contact of patients.

Director Health Dr Mushtaq presented certificates to 50 medical officers who completed 15 days of training in mental health. These medical officers had undertaken training under the guidance of Prof Yasir Hassan Rather who was assisted by consultant Dr Sabrina Qadri. HOD of IMHANS Dr Muhammad Maqbool Dar was organizing chairman of the training programme.

In his address, Dar said, “IMHANS Kashmir was only mental institute in the country which ran OPD during Covid in examining 300-400 patients daily. This feat of IMHANS was appreciated by NIMHANS, AIIMS, PGI.”

Later the Principal GMC went around the hospital and instructed certain changes to improve patient care.