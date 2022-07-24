Immediate assembly election imperative for reviving democracy in J&K : Hakeem Yaseen

Stating that people of Jammu and Kashmir were facing tremendous difficulties for want of an elected civilian government, he urged the centre to hold assembly elections without further delay. He said, “ In absence of a popular government , common people are unable to get their problems and grievances redresed adequately.” According to a press note, Hakeem Yaseen was addressing a one day the party workers convention here on Sunday . He said centre should restore to the people their constitutional right to elect their assembly members to raise their issues in the legislature .