IMPCC calls for strengthening coordination between media units

Leh, Aug 5: A meeting of the Inter-Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) was organised by Press Information Bureau (PIB), Srinagar, at conference hall DC Office Leh today. The meeting was chaired by Additional Director General (ADG) (Region) PIB J&K and Ladakh, Rajinder Chaudhry.
The IMPCC meeting is convened to provide a platform to members to highlight their activities and initiatives.
In his address, Chaudhry highlighted that there is an essential need for strengthening inter-media relations between different units of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Central Government departments in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Better media integration and synergy among the departments is significant in achieving better media coverage, he added.
Chaudhry emphasised that publicity should not be seen as an event based activity but has to be a sustained ongoing process and that ideas must be shared by the departments further to be converted into concrete stories in collaboration with media units. He added that a positive story planned and placed well in the media will help change the course of any ongoing project or implementation towards success.
ADG underscored the need to identify a success story or an achievement, package it well and amplify it nationally. Highlighting proper story for further amplification as per relevance of the content is the need of the hour, he further said. Joint Director Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Ghulam Abbas gave an overview about the department and functioning of various units.