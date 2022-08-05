IMPCC calls for strengthening coordination between media units

Chaudhry emphasised that publicity should not be seen as an event based activity but has to be a sustained ongoing process and that ideas must be shared by the departments further to be converted into concrete stories in collaboration with media units. He added that a positive story planned and placed well in the media will help change the course of any ongoing project or implementation towards success.

ADG underscored the need to identify a success story or an achievement, package it well and amplify it nationally. Highlighting proper story for further amplification as per relevance of the content is the need of the hour, he further said. Joint Director Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Ghulam Abbas gave an overview about the department and functioning of various units.