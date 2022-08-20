Implement HC directions effectively, hold early elections: DC Sgr directs KCCI

However some of the contesting candidates approached the Deputy Commissioner when it was felt that the directions of the High Court were not being fully adhered to and there was a deliberate attempt to create disputes and controversies with the view of further delaying the electoral process which has already been delayed by more than three years now.

The High Court on an application of one of the 41 candidates candidates, Nadhima Nazir, had allowed her to withdraw from the election.

The Court also allowed filing of fresh nominations,if any, in terms of the election notification already issued within one week. Accordingly, in pursuance of the High Court order the KCCI election committee issued the notification vide no .

KCC&I/E/08/2022/1270 dated 10-08-2022. However, the said notification was in violation of the High Court Order to the extent that it allowed the withdrawal of any contesting candidate till August 22 which was likely to create confusion and disputes.