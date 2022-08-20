Implement HC directions effectively, hold early elections: DC Sgr directs KCCI

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar today intervened to ensure proper implementation of Court Directions for early holding of the elections of Kashmir’s premier business body, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The High Court in its order in the case no CR No. 1/2021 had directed that the election to the executive committee of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry be conducted within a period of one month by August 27 in terms of order dated 23-03-2022 read with order dated 09-05-2022.
The elections are to be conducted by court appointed 6- Member Election Committee under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.
However some of the contesting candidates approached the Deputy Commissioner when it was felt that the directions of the High Court were not being fully adhered to and there was a deliberate attempt to create disputes and controversies with the view of further delaying the electoral process which has already been delayed by more than three years now.
The High Court on an application of one of the 41 candidates candidates, Nadhima Nazir, had allowed her to withdraw from the election.
The Court also allowed filing of fresh nominations,if any, in terms of the election notification already issued within one week. Accordingly, in pursuance of the High Court order the KCCI election committee issued the notification vide no .
KCC&I/E/08/2022/1270 dated 10-08-2022. However, the said notification was in violation of the High Court Order to the extent that it allowed the withdrawal of any contesting candidate till August 22 which was likely to create confusion and disputes.
The Deputy Commissioner vide his letter No. 749/DEOS/2022/2134-2137 dated 18-08-2022 directed KCC&I Election Committee to issue an immediate corrigendum against allowing withdrawal of any candidate except Nadhima Nazir.