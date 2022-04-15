Implement Mandal Commission Report, regularise daily wagers: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu, Apr 15: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari has appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement Mandal Commission Report in favour of Other Backward Class (OBC) community and regularize all the daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir.
He was addressing a one day OBC Community’s Active Workers Convention in Bishnah which was organised by OBC State Coordinator Madan Lal Chalotra. Altaf Bukhari hoped that during his visit to Samba District, the PM Modi shall announce the implementation of the Mandal Commission Report in toto in favour of OBC people under which they would be able to get 27 percent reservation in J&K like rest of the states in the country.
This reservation has been denied to the OBC people in J&K for decades and the various political parties used this community as a vote bank but did not fulfill their promises.
With regard to the suffering of the people which have multiplied in the last three years, he said that the BJP has implemented its manifesto by scrapping the special status of J&K and a perception was created that the constitutional protection to the erstwhile State was a stumbling block while referring to development and employment.
He said that unscheduled power cuts have increased up to 16 hours in Jammu during summers and it is causing great inconvenience to the people.
Similarly, the Government has not been able to handle the growing unemployment in J&K. The issues of over one lakh daily wagers still remain unaddressed and hoped that their demand for regularization would be accepted during the visit of the Prime Minister.
He also highlighted concerns of Anganwadi workers, PHE daily wagers, Tourism Sector employees, agriculture department and other employees whose demands are still to be accepted.
He also expressed his serious concern over the grabbing of natural resources by the outsiders in J&K which has given rise to the rates of the construction material to an unexpected level.
“The people have complaints about the price rise of construction material and essential commodities. Therefore, we hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address all these issues being faced by the people in Jammu as well as Kashmir,” he said addressing the gathering at the One Day Worker’s Convention in Bishnah.
He said that “The PDD lineman died while performing his duty yet their demands remain unheard. We expect that their issues will also be taken into consideration.”
He said that the people are fed up with the present form of government in J&K as the bureaucracy has lost confidence of the people and connection with the people in absence of an elected Govt.
He also demanded that the Government should restore the statehood and democratic system in J&K.