Implement Mandal Commission Report, regularise daily wagers: Altaf Bukhari

He was addressing a one day OBC Community’s Active Workers Convention in Bishnah which was organised by OBC State Coordinator Madan Lal Chalotra. Altaf Bukhari hoped that during his visit to Samba District, the PM Modi shall announce the implementation of the Mandal Commission Report in toto in favour of OBC people under which they would be able to get 27 percent reservation in J&K like rest of the states in the country.

This reservation has been denied to the OBC people in J&K for decades and the various political parties used this community as a vote bank but did not fulfill their promises.