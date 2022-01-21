Implementation of DEP reviewed at Anantnag

Anantnag, Jan 21: In order to review the implementation of the District environmental plan (DEP) in light of the directions of National Green Tribunal, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ghulam Hassan Sheikh today chaired a meeting with the officers of forest, revenue, medical and other concerned departments.
According to a press note at the outset, the ADC laid emphasis on the importance of maintaining cleanliness of the environment with focus on towns and water bodies. He underscored the need for having synergy for implementation of NGT directions. He said it was imperative to ensure collection, segregation and treatment of solid waste in a scientific manner for which he said awareness and activation of all the concerned stakeholders hold the key.
He said plastic waste segregation and collection at source has become more important in view of increasing use of plastic.
He appreciated the Divisional Officer PCC for identifying e- waste bulk generators in the district, adding that a training programme will be held with those shortly for their senitisation.
It was decided in the meeting that brick kiln owners will be prevailed upon to use and switch over to hi-draft zig zag technology to minimize air pollution.
It was noted with satisfaction that 100 percent door to door waste collection is being carried out in all 10 MCs of the district.
The ADC called for roping in religious and social institutions besides eco clubs for generating awareness among the masses regarding environment conservation and promoting civic sense.
The ACD was directed to identify two villages in each block where environment protection measures will be enforced and the process will be broad based in due course of time.
Sheikh directed formulation of DPRs for installation of STPs in the remaining 7 towns within a month.
The meeting was attended by SDMs, CMO, CEO MC Anantnag, Manager Dic Anantnag, Divisional forest officer, DPO, Divisional officer pollution control committee Anantnag, EOs of all MCs.