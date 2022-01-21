Implementation of DEP reviewed at Anantnag

According to a press note at the outset, the ADC laid emphasis on the importance of maintaining cleanliness of the environment with focus on towns and water bodies. He underscored the need for having synergy for implementation of NGT directions. He said it was imperative to ensure collection, segregation and treatment of solid waste in a scientific manner for which he said awareness and activation of all the concerned stakeholders hold the key.

He said plastic waste segregation and collection at source has become more important in view of increasing use of plastic.