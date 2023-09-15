Implementation of e-Office system reviewed in Ganderbal

At the outset, the DC enquired about the status of information furnished by different departments and availability of infrastructure in offices for smooth implementation of e-office.

The DC also enquired about the details of training sessions conducted to acquaint the employees with the e-Office process and procedures.

Interacting with the officers, the DC said that the switching over to e-Office will assure transparency and accountability in the system besides, it will help in quick disposal of files and efficient management of work in government offices.