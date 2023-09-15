Implementation of e-Office system reviewed in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Sep 15: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today convened a meeting of officers of different departments to review the switch over to the e-Office system of working in the offices.
At the outset, the DC enquired about the status of information furnished by different departments and availability of infrastructure in offices for smooth implementation of e-office.
The DC also enquired about the details of training sessions conducted to acquaint the employees with the e-Office process and procedures.
Interacting with the officers, the DC said that the switching over to e-Office will assure transparency and accountability in the system besides, it will help in quick disposal of files and efficient management of work in government offices.
The DC directed DIO NIC to devise a format wherein the department wise details of employees dealing with e-Office, file heads besides flow chart of file movement is incorporated. He also directed the officers to ensure mapping of email on priority so that the process for shifting of official work on the e-Office platform could be achieved at an earliest.
The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, ACR, DIO NIC and other officials.