Implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission reviewed in Shopian

Srinagar: Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who is also Nodal officer for development in District Shopian, today chaired a meeting to review the progress on implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) across the District.

Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya made a detailed presentation about the progress achieved in the district and initiatives for time-bound completion of projects to ensure functional household tap water connection to all the households targeted under the scheme.

It was informed that a total of 61 projects have been approved for the district out of which administrative approval has been granted for 59 projects while work has been allotted for 17 schemes and steps are under way to initiate work on all the schemes aimed at ensuring 100% household coverage for drinking water supply in the district.