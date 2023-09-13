Implementation of JJM | ACS presents overview

Srinagar, Sep 13: Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra today gave an overview of the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Jammu and Kashmir since the inception of the mission.
Addressing a press conference the ACS said that like all other States and UTs of the country Jal Jeevan Mission—a flagship program of Govt of India is being implemented in the UT of J&K with an aim to connect each and every rural household with Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC).
He said that the programme shall be capable of providing drinking water at a minimum service level of 55 litres per person per day and its quality confirming to BIS 10500 Standards, regularly on a long term and sustainable basis.
In UT of J&K, 3244 water supply schemes (including standalone schemes for Schools, Angawadi Centres, Health Institutions and Gram Panchayats) have been planned at an estimated cost of about Rs. 13000 crore to provide new and upgrade existing tap water connections of 18.67 lakh rural households for a sustainable, reliable and potable supply of drinking water to improve the living conditions of about 1.10 crore rural population.