Implementation of NEP 2020 reviewed in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Sep 27: A meeting regarding implementation of NEP 2020 was today chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir here.
At the outset, detailed discussion was held on all agenda points including vocational education, students feedback on SAMIKSHA APP, functioning of Atal Tinkering Labs and Aadhar enrollment.
The DC instructed the Chief Education Officer Ganderbal to implement the NEP 2020 in letter and spirit.
Regarding Vocational Education, it has been impressed to submit comprehensive plan in order to ascertain the vocational trades being implemented in Schools under vocational Education.