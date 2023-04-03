Implementation of PMAY-Urban scheme guidelines sought in Kulgam

Kulgam, Apr 3: To review the implementation and progress under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Urban in the district, a meeting of the officers of line departments was today held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam Dr. Bilal-Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat at mini-secretariat here.
At the outset, the DC took a detailed appraisal of the implementation of the PMAY-Urban scheme in all the Municipal Committees of the district.
With regard to the target achieved under Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction (BLC) the meeting was informed that a total of 1265 houses were sanctioned under PMAY-U out of which 348 non-starter cases were curtailed and now there are a total of 917 sanctioned houses out of which 331 houses stand completed and 457 houses are under construction.
District Coordinator PMAY-U Kulgam, informed the chair that against the curtailed cases 127 new cases were proposed for approval to the State Level Monitoring Committee.
The chair was also informed that 64 beneficiaries were provided advance mobilization and 57 new cases were proposed for advance mobilization. During the meeting, the concerned apprised about the release of installments to the verified beneficiaries and expenditures made so far under the scheme.
It was also informed that an amount of Rs 8.50 crore has been disbursed till date in the accounts of 798 beneficiaries after following due procedure and multilevel verification. The DC directed the concerned Officers to ensure that the scheme guidelines are followed in letter and spirit so that all genuine eligible beneficiaries are covered under the PMAY-U scheme in the district.