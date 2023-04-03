Implementation of PMAY-Urban scheme guidelines sought in Kulgam

At the outset, the DC took a detailed appraisal of the implementation of the PMAY-Urban scheme in all the Municipal Committees of the district.

With regard to the target achieved under Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction (BLC) the meeting was informed that a total of 1265 houses were sanctioned under PMAY-U out of which 348 non-starter cases were curtailed and now there are a total of 917 sanctioned houses out of which 331 houses stand completed and 457 houses are under construction.