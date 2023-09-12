Implementation of Registration of Births and Deaths Act 1969

The primary focus of this meeting was to discuss and facilitate the implementation of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act 1969 and the civil registration system in the Union Territory of Ladakh in presence of Bishnu Charan Mallick, IAS, Director Census Operations J&K.

During this informative and insightful session, the relevant department delivered a comprehensive presentation on the Civil Registration System (CRS) and the Registration of Birth and Death Act 1969. This presentation provided a deeper understanding of the intricate aspects of these vital processes. Furthermore, it shed light on the Inter-Departmental Coordination Committee's role, emphasizing the significance of fostering collaboration between various government bodies. Such collaboration is instrumental in enhancing the efficiency and precision of the registration process.