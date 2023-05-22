Implementation of SBM-G reviewed in Kupwara

Kupwara, May 22: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray on Monday chaired a meeting of officers to review the implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G) at the Meeting hall of the DC office complex, here.
SSG survey of 490 Panchayats of the district has been allocated and completed and peer to peer verification of survey is on and will be completed within the stipulated time, he informed.
With regard to solid waste management, the chair was apprised that a total of 254 segregation sheds in the district have been accorded and 70 Segregation sheds have been tendered and allotted.
The DDC directed the concerned to scale up pace of work and ensure completion of rest of the SBM –II components within the set timeline. Emphasizing on coordination between different departments, DDC said that concerned Tehsildars will cooperate in making the land available for segregation sheds where there is problem in identification of land for construction of segregation sheds.
He asked the concerned to take utmost care while identifying the land for segregation sheds. Segregation sheds for solid waste management should not be constructed in the middle of habitation, close to any religious place, water body or on road side.