Implementation of Smart Governance | Chief Secretary approves implementation of DGGI in J&K districts

Aimed at implementing Smart Governance and assess the status of governance of various interventions taken by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India and Jammu and Kashmir administration, an exercise was initiated for measuring the status of governance in the districts based on selected indicators and parameters.

In this regard, Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today convened an online high level meeting with Union Special Secretary, DARPG, V Srinivas, an official spokesman said..