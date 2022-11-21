Implementation of UMEED scheme in J&K reviewed

Srinagar, Nov 21: Commissioner Secretary Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur today chaired a meeting of officers to review the implementation of ‘UMEED’ Scheme under J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM).
The meeting was attended by Mission Director JKRLM, Indu Chib; Additional Mission Director Jammu, Mridhu Slathia; Additional Mission Director Kashmir Riyaz Ahmad Beigh, SPMs and other concerned.
MD JKRLM, Indu Chib delivered a presentation about the overview of 'UMEED' Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.
Commissioner Secretary was informed that an average of 8-10 women of 18 to 60 yrs are federated into one Self Help Groups (SHGs) eight SHGs in one VO & eight GPs in one CLF.
It was given out that with regard to capitalization (RF, CIF, VRF), after every quarter SHGs are graded for Panch-Sutras with SHGs in grade ‘A’ only are given capitalization and linked with banks while as after 3 months Revolving Fund (RF) at Rs 15000 per SHG is provided; and after 6 months Community Investment Fund (CIF) at Rs 40000 + (25000/SHG if), is provided to each SHGs through CLF, for livelihoods.
While presenting financial progress of UMEED Scheme, it was given that of the approved outlay plan of Rs 20018.73, Rs 8588.21 is expended during the year 2022-23.
Further, the meeting was informed that an amount of Rs 500.47 lakh as UT share has also been sanctioned recently with 2nd tranche of Rs 45 Cr shall be sought from GoI by 1st week of Dec after fulfilling all conditions.
Threadbare discussion was held over UT Deliverables which include submission of loan application through online mode, Rani Mistry, social audit, VRHs be made functional and registration of Village Organizations as registered Coop Societies.
The meeting was told that during Back to VIllage-4, in 4291 Panchayats, 3023 Village Rural Haats were established in 3392 JKRLM covered Panchayats, whereas 4842 VRHs were established in UT including other departments.
The meeting also discussed Model CLF strategy for developing selected CLFs as self managed, Self Reliant and financially sustainable and to be utilized as demonstration and training sites for replicating the best practices in other CLFs. It was informed that JK RLM has already initiated 60 CLF to be developed into Model CLFs.
The meeting also discussed in detail the social inclusion & gender, Financial Inclusion, Food, Nutrition, Health & Wash (FNHW), IT interventions etc.
Further, the meeting was told about the layering and enhancing of livelihood interventions and innovations like Mahila Kissan Sushaktikaran Paryojana (MKSP), Start Up Village Entrepreneurship Program (SVEP), PMFME, E –Marketing of SHG products, Homestays etc.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary RDD&PR impressed upon the officers to take up convergence at Panchayat level and by involving all stakeholders for making Rural Haats functional.
She called upon the concerned to mainly focus on enhancing livelihoods across saturated blocks and also reviewing VRPs periodically to make social audit a regular affair so that i can act as checklist for them in their respective domains.