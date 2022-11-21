Implementation of UMEED scheme in J&K reviewed

It was given out that with regard to capitalization (RF, CIF, VRF), after every quarter SHGs are graded for Panch-Sutras with SHGs in grade ‘A’ only are given capitalization and linked with banks while as after 3 months Revolving Fund (RF) at Rs 15000 per SHG is provided; and after 6 months Community Investment Fund (CIF) at Rs 40000 + (25000/SHG if), is provided to each SHGs through CLF, for livelihoods.

While presenting financial progress of UMEED Scheme, it was given that of the approved outlay plan of Rs 20018.73, Rs 8588.21 is expended during the year 2022-23.

Further, the meeting was informed that an amount of Rs 500.47 lakh as UT share has also been sanctioned recently with 2nd tranche of Rs 45 Cr shall be sought from GoI by 1st week of Dec after fulfilling all conditions.